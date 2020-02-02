Firefighter hospitalized following four-alarm fire in West Stockbridge.

WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A fireman is expected to be okay after he was rushed to the hospital following a fire at a West Stockbridge home.
According to West Stockbridge Fire Chief Peter Skorput, crews were called to a home on Stockbridge Road around 11:45 Saturday night for a report of a structure fire.
A fourth alarm was immediately struck when firefighters arrived on scene, which requires mutual aid be brought in from surrounding towns.
A woman, two dogs, and two cats were inside the home when the fire broke out.
Thankfully, they all made it out safely.
Crews worked well into the early morning hours to extinguish the fire, which originated in the basement of the home.
One firefighter was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where he was treated for smoke inhalation.
Members of the Canaan, New York, Richmond, Stockbridge, Lee, and Housatonic Fire Departments all responded to the scene to assist.
Chief Skorput says that they believe that the fire isn't suspicious.
The woman and her four pets will have to look for a permanent shelter.
The home is considered a total loss.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the West Stockbridge Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.