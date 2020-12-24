SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tragic news in Springfield on this Christmas Eve morning.
Officials told Western Mass News two people lost their home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Springfield.
The fire started on the first floor of this home at approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, and it took about 45 minutes to put it out.
Officials are still investigating the cause. But that the house is a total loss, according to Springfield Fire Department's spokesperson Capt. Drew Piemonte.
"No injuries, [and the] two displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross. Everyone made it out safe," he explained.
Two residents were not injured and assisted by the Massachusetts American Red Cross.
But a firefighter was injured during this. His injuries are not life-threatening, officials say.
Now over on Oak Street, fire crews battled flames at another structure fire, with the exterior of the house knocked down.
Officials said this was a vacant building, so no residents were injured, and no one was displaced.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the cause of this fire as well.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.