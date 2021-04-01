SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A firefighter was injured and five people are without a home after a two-alarm fire destroyed their house Thursday night in Springfield.
Officials told us they were called to a house on Lexington Street in Springfield around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
We are told the Red Cross is assisting those displaced and the firefighter was transferred to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.
