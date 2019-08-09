Firefighter injured, six displaced following fire at multi-family home in Holyoke.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Six residents are without a place to call home and one firefighter was taken to the hospital Friday night after a fire broke out at a multi-family home on Linden Street.
According to Capt. Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department, crews were called to 69 Linden Street around 6:50 p.m. for a report of a fire on the second floor of a two and a half story, multi-family house.
Firefighters worked to combat the heavy flames, which extended from the rear porches into the attic area of the home.
Thankfully, all the occupants that were inside when the fire broke out were able to escape the residence unharmed.
One firefighter was taken to an area hospital with a, what was described as, heat/fatigue-related injury.
Capt. Cavagnac stated that the firefighter was released from the hospital later that night.
We're told the fire was officially extinguished around 10:15 p.m.
As of 10:30 p.m., crews remain on scene investigating and checking for hot spots.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Holyoke Fire Department.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.