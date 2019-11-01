AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are investigating a fire that broke out at a local business Friday night.
Amherst Assistant Fire Chief Lindsay Stromgren tells us that, just after 11:00 p.m., officials received a report of a fire at the Hampshire Athletic Club on Gatehouse Road.
A box alarm was sounded immediately after the call came in, which requires all on-duty and off-duty firefighters respond to the scene.
We're told that there weren't any other emergencies and that nine firefighters were on-duty at the time they were notified of the fire.
Amherst Police officers were called in as well and were the first to arrive on scene, reporting to firefighters that a heavy amount of smoke was emitting from the building.
Thankfully, the Hampshire Athletic Club was closed at the time the fire broke out.
Ass. Chief Stromgren says that one of the arriving crews encountered a heavy amount of smoke that was emitting from the ground floor over by the entrance of a three-story, wood-framed building.
The first crew encountered a large amount of flames in the lobby shortly after entering.
Once the lobby was cleared, firefighters made their way to the laundry room behind the front desk, which is where they believe the fire originated.
A second alarm was sounded not too long after crews proceed into the Athletic Club, requiring mutual aid be brought in from surrounding towns.
Chief Stromgren stated that, after the fire had been extinguished, officials had to cut part of the roof open in order to ventilate smoke and heat from the building.
Firefighters also shut off the building's natural gas and electricity as a precautionary message.
It was later determined that the fire had not spread beyond the main floor.
The town manager of Amherst, as well as the town's building and electrical inspectors, were called in after the flams had fully been put out.
While an estimate cost in damages has not been released yet, Chief Stromgren said that the Athletic Club sustained extensive damage to its interior and will be closed indefinitely.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation and was released later on in the morning.
One crew stayed behind to monitor hot spots.
Members of the Hadley, Northampton, Pelham, and South Hadley Fire Departments were all called in to assist.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Amherst Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.