SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield firefighter was injured after being called to a vacant house fire on Mulberry Street this morning.
The Springfield Fire Department confirmed with Western Mass News that the firefighter suffered an eye injury, but thankfully, it's not-life threatening.
This according to Fire Investigator, Sean Walker, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi.
Firefighters were first called to the scene at 10:42 a.m. Saturday. This was for a 'vacant' 2 1/2 story house at 116 Mulberry St.
"Upon arrival firefighters found fire coming out of an attic window," Walker told us.
He added, "The house is vacant and unoccupied and appears to have had squatters in it at some point."
When our crew arrived on scene we could see smoke coming out of the house, from the roof area.
We could also see water hoses going up to the house and water covering the entire street.
"A tree in the front yard was cut down to make room for an aerial ladder to reach the roof," Walker says.
The injured firefighter was transported to an area hospital shortly before 1 p.m. and we're told they are being treated for their eye injury.
No other injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad, with damage estimated at $200,000.
