WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The community is gathering to honor fallen Worcester Fire Fighter Lieutenant Jason Menard, Monday morning.
He heroically died fighting a four-fire alarm this past Wednesday.
There is no denying that Lt. Menard lived and died a hero. On Monday he will be receiving a hero's send-off.
The funeral services are set to begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at the St. John's Catholic Church on Temple Street.
After the services, a procession will follow, taking Lt. Menard's body to the St. John Cemetery on Cambridge St. where he will be laid to rest in a private ceremony surrounded by his family.
Menard leaves behind a wife, Tina, and his three children.
Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie tells Western Mass News that this tragedy has been very difficult for his department, and they are still trying to mourn.
The support from the community, however, has helped heal the wound.
"I can't thank the community enough for their support and understanding," said Lavoie. "I also want to thank the men and women of the Worcester Fire Department who come to work every single day and do their job, with heavy hearts and obviously tremendous sadness right now."
Menard is being credited with saving the lives of two of his fellow firefighters.
One of which, Chris Pace, is still recovering from serious injuries.
The turnout for today's services is expected to be large, with firefighter's coming as far as Canada to honor Lt. Menard.
