AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Daylight Saving ends late tonight.
When you turn back the clocks, you should also be checking on a tool that could save your life.
Luckily, the time on our phones changes automatically, however.
Now is also the time to make sure you change the batteries to your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
"The National Safety Council states that," Agawam firefighter Luis Delgado tells us. "Having smoke detectors has decreased fatalities by fifty percent."
Luis Delgado is a firefighter in Agawam and tells Western Mass News he has seen first hand the importance of having working smoke detectors.
"Smoke detectors do work, and," continued Luis. "Is experienced over in the Holyoke Fire Department and here in Agawam. I know they work for a fact."
With the end of Daylight Saving, he says it's important to replace the batteries, seeing as they should be replaced every six months.
In addition, they should be tested at least once a month.
"Every home," stated Luis. "At every level, and every hallway outside the bedroom or, preferably, inside the bedroom has a smoke detector to increase your chances of survival, especially during the cold Winter season where there's an increase of cold heating appliances."
He says that smoke detectors usually last about ten years.
Delgado suggests that, when you buy a new one, you should use a marker to write the date of purchase on them so that you know that it needs to be replaced ten years from that date.
"When in doubt," said Luis. "Not sure when you bought or purchased your smoke detectors, just get a new one."
The clocks officially go back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.