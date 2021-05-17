NORTH ADAMS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Over 100 firefighters from 19 towns are battling what the State Fire Marshal is calling the largest fire in our state since 1999.
Officials said that as of Monday night, the East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State forest is 75 percent contained.
No buildings or homes are in danger. The fire began Friday night in Williamstown in a remote area difficult to access.
Firefighters have stopped for the night, but are expected to spend the next several days putting out hot spots.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital over the weekend. He is in good condition but remains hospitalized.
Smoke is expected to be seen until the fire is completely contained.
In addition to all the mutual aid firefighters, the state Bureau of Fire Control, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, the Mass. State Police, National Guard, and the National Park Service are all assisting.
