PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire in Palmer Wednesday morning at a house on Pleasant Street.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 7:45 a.m.
The Palmer Police Department confirms the house is located at Pleasant St. on Thorndike.
Western Mass News learned from officials on scene that the fire is out and was located in the basement.
Minimal damage occurred, we're told.
Luckily, there were no reports of any injuries.
Wilbraham, Three Rivers, Palmer and Bondsville Fire Departments all responded to the scene.
No word yet what caused the fire to start.
Western Mass News will update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.