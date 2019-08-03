HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Fire crews were called to the Hampshire Mall in Hadley this afternoon and PetSmart was evacuated for an incident involving a 'possible lightning strike.
The Hadley Fire and Police dispatcher confirmed with us they were called to the mall.
This was at about 1:55 p.m. Saturday.
Both the Amherst Fire Department and the South Hadley Fire Department reports they were called in for mutual aid.
"We have a fire engine responding to Hadley to cover the fire station," noted the Hadley Fire Department dispatcher.
Chief Tim Nelson with the Amherst Fire Department confirms with Western Mass News the call came in to them as a 'possible lightning strike' and they've responded to the scene for mutual aid.
Lisa Wray, spokesperson for the Hampshire Mall tells us it was an 'isolated' incident and only PetSmart was evacuated.
"Mall operations otherwise are running as normal," she says.
No fire, injuries, or damage has been reported and authorities are on scene, we're told, still investigating what exactly happened.
By 3 p.m. PetSmart was back operating as normal, Wray reports.
This incident comes during a Severe Weather Warning for parts of the western Mass. region.
[RELATED: See your 'First Warning Weather' forecast here]
Stay with Western Mass News on-air starting at 6p.m. and online for the latest details. We will continue to follow this developing situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.