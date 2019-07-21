NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters in Northampton were called to a structure fire on North Street late this morning.
Western Mass News confirmed the call with the Deputy Fire Chief at the Northampton Fire Department.
This was at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Western Mass News did go to the scene. The fire has been knocked down.
We're told one person was inside the house at the time the fire erupted, but they were able to escape safely.
Mutual aid was called in to the scene, the Hadley Fire Department confirming with us they sent a ladder truck.
Northampton Fire Rescue has asked people to 'please avoid the area.'
Western Mass News will update this story as soon as more information comes into our newsroom. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. for the latest.
