SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters were called to MGM Springfield this morning and police responded as well.
Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner reports it came in as a water flow alarm from Main and Howard streets.
However we have since learned from MGM that it was a technical issue with one of the fire alarms.
This according to casino representative, Saverio Mancini.
A witness on scene told Western Mass News that both the casino and hotel were evacuated.
We do know the Springfield Police Department sent at least one unit to the scene.
Emergency crews were called in around 6:15 a.m. Saturday and Mancini says the evacuation lasted for about 20 minutes.
"We're sorry for the inconvenience," he explained to us.
Repairs to the alarm system are being made and may go off in the process, MGM notes.
