GILL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --- Firefighters from Bernardston and Greenfield were called to Gill Wednesday afternoon for a reported barn and brush fire on North Cross Road.
The call came in to emergency crews at about 2 p.m.
Further details on this fire weren’t immediately available.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Orange Fire Department reported multiple brush fires in the Franklin County area. They say with the wind it’s very easy for a brush fire to quickly get out of control.
They’re reminding folks to get a permit from their department and call on the day they wish to burn to make sure burning is allowed.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
