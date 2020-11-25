GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thanksgiving is typically one of the busiest days of the year for local fire departments across the state.
With so many first time cooks in the kitchen this year, they are worried this year will be even worse.
According to the state fire marshal's office, in 2019, there were 123 fires in the state on Thanksgiving day alone, adding up to more than a million dollars in damages.
“From the fire side of things, we usually can expect some type of kitchen fire during the day, oven fire…something to that effect,” said Granby Interim Fire Chief Robert Czerwinski
Speaking to Western Mass News via Facetime, Czerwinski said Thanksgiving is a day when they need all-hands-on-deck.
“Our people will be prepared for that day. We’ll have our small career staff on and have our call people ready to go,” Czerwinski explained.
This year, with more cooks in the kitchen due to the pandemic keeping people home, they are worried the statistics for fires will also increase.
“I think it does and has the potential because, again, the more people you have cooking, the more you’re going to increase the numbers all over and some of these people may be inexperienced cooks and it may be their first attempt at cooking a turkey,” Czerwinski noted.
His number one piece of advice for new cooks is simple: stay focused.
“Concentrate on your cooking. One thing we always tell elderly residents is keep a wooden spoon in your hand or something, so you have to remember to get back in the kitchen. Set a timer so people will go back and look at different things,” Czerwinski explained.
If problems do arise, make sure you call for help before trying to put out the fire.
“I would always call for help first. Call 911. If you have a portable fire extinguisher, you can try to put that fire out, but ideally, call 911, get out of the house, and shut the doors behind you, so it shuts the airflow and stop the fire from growing,” Czerwinski said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.