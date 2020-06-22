SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Crews are continuing to try and extinguish a brush fire in Southwick.
Southwich Fire Chief Russ Anderson told Western Mass News that firefighters initially began fighting the "fairly large" fire near Southwick-Westfield town line Saturday afternoon and work continues today.
We're told that the fire has charred 22 acres of land.
A Mass. Army National Guard helicopter has been brought in to bring water from North Pond at Congamond Lakes to the scene.
Crews from Westfield, Granville, Granby, CT, Suffield, CT, and Mass. DCR have been involved in the operation.
No injuries have been reported and no structures have been threatened by the fire.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
