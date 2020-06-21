HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials have responded to a working fire at an apartment complex at 564 Appleton Street.
The Holyoke Fire Department was alerted to the incident late Sunday evening. Appleton St. is currently closed as firefighters continue to battle the flames.
There are reports of smoke visible from the top of the apartment building.
There is no word at this time on any reported injuries as crews continue to battle the flames.
Western Mass News crew is on scene.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
