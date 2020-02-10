CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters are exposed to carcinogens nearly every day on the job and one of the major side effects includes the risk of cancer.
What's being done to save the lives of those who risk everything for ours?
Firefighters are at an increased risk of cancer because of the carcinogens they're exposed to in fires.
Chicopee Fire Lieutenant Katie Collins-Kalbaugh said the firefighting gear protects from heat and smoke.
"But it also can store some of the carcinogens that are produced from today's plastics, synthetic materials, fire retardants that are in modern-day furnishings as well as different metals in electronics," Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh explained.
After losing her brother, a Chelsea firefighter, to cancer...Doctor Christine Kannler, a dermatologist with Northeast Dermatology Associates, volunteers weekly with the mass.
"Firefighters are at risk for developing melanoma in their 40s' as opposed to the average age of a Caucasian male who gets melanoma at 64," Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh explained.
Now, local and state agencies responding.
"At this point about 2 years in we've screened about 3,000 firefighters," Dr. Kannler noted.
Fire academies are now checking to spot firefighters across the Bay State.
"I know of at least 10 melanomas that we've found and have been treated," Dr. Kannler said.
Marketing Associate, Shane Hall from Polish National Credit Union told us that after seeing our original Western Mass News report exposing the cancer risk and the credit union is now stepping up with a $10,000 donation to the Chicopee Fire Department for a new extractor.
"Its important to give back to our local fire departments and especially our municipalities," Hall said.
Something Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh said is critical in the fight against cancer.
"Some of those carcinogens can be trapped within the firefighter turnout gear and therefore the gear needs to be cleaned after every fire," Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh explained.
But at such a high cost, not every department can afford the machine.
"Having a gear extractor is an upfront cost but protecting the lives of our firefighters is worth every penny," Lt. Collins-Kalbaugh noted.
Dr. Kannler told Western Mass News the biggest thing is education.
"Firefighters need to know their risk, to be looking and watching for changes. We need to educate physicians. It's important because we can save a life, especially for these firefighters that help us every day," Dr. Kannler said.
