SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to a small fire that occurred on the first-floor bedroom in a two-family home on Dickinson Street in Springfield.
The occupants of the home were sleeping before being woken up with their bed on fire but were able to escape unharmed.
The fire was later extinguished quickly after officials arrived on the scene around 2:30 a.m. early Sunday morning.
The bedroom suffered under $2,000 in damage.
The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad has determined the cause of the fire was from a space heater placed to close to the bed.
