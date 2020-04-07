HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to a fire at mill building on Cabot Street in Holyoke around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police who were on scene at a loading dock at the rear of the 3-story mill building neat the Willimansett Bridge when they witnessed the fire and notified the fire department.
Captain Kevin Cavagnac told Western Mass News that the fire was contained to the exterior dock area, which was covered by sprinklers that did activate.
The fire was extinguished quickly.
Cavagnac told us this is the second fire in a week to occur at the loading dock of a vacant building on Cabot St.
The cause for both fires is still under investigation by the Holyoke Fire Department with help from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
