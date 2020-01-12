SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials responded to a small porch fire at 76 Clantoy Street in Springfield.
The porch fire was located on the second floor of an apartment complex.
The fire was extinguished quickly with less than $1,000 reported in damages.
There were also no injuries reported and all occupants were able to exit the structure safely.
The fire is still under investigation by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
