PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to a structure fire on 243 Churchill Street in Pittsfield.
They arrived on the scene around 10:48 a.m. Saturday morning when they found a fire in a wall at a single-family residence.
The engine 3 crew was able to stretch a hose-line to extinguish the fire while engine 5 checked for extensions along with engine 1 securing the water supplies and truck 2 assisting in salvaging, overhauling, and ventilating the structure.
There were no injuries reported from the incident and the residents were allowed to remain in their home, which suffered less than $10,000 damage.
The cause of the fire was determined by the Pittsfield Fire Department as an occupant trying to attempt to thaw out a heat pipe that was frozen.
