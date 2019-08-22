SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield officials were on scene of a shed fire on Emerald Road.
The fire was quickly extinguished, but caused significant damage to the shed.
The house on the property also received damage from the heat.
Red Cross is now assisting 5 residents who lived there.
There is approximately over $15,000 in damage.
The cause for the fire is still under investigation by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into newsroom.
