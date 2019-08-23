CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Firefighter crews battle a fire at the dump on Burnett Road.
Western mass news was first on the scene.
Crews responded around 2:30 Friday morning to three trash trucks that caught fire.
The cause is unknown at this time and there are no reported injuries at this time.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
