WORCESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several local fire departments are marking a somber anniversary today.
It was 19 years ago today that six firefighters were killed battling a massive fire at the Worcester Cold Storage Warehouse.
They became lost in the multi-floor building, searching for two homeless people.
Fire departments have taken to social media to pause and remember those lives lost:
- Firefighter Paul A. Brotherton
- Firefighter Timothy P. Jackson
- Firefighter Jeremiah M. Lucey
- Firefighter James F. Lyons
- Firefighter Joseph T. McGuirk
- Lieutenant Thomas E. Spencer
Today we remember and honor Tim, Jay, Paul,Tom,Joe and Jerry. 19 years later this day is still fresh in our hearts and minds. pic.twitter.com/cYFb5AGuBy— Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) December 3, 2018
Fire investigators believe the blaze was sparked by those two homeless people on the second floor.
