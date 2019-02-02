WALES, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A mobile home in Wales caught fire Saturday morning after dryer lint ignited in a wall.
This according to the Wales Fire Department.
Deputy Fire Chief, Matthew Greene told Western Mass News everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely.
Firefighters were first called to the scene just before 8 a.m. Saturday.
This was for 74 Hemlock Lane.
Mutual aid was called in from Brimfield, Monson and Holland.
Luckily, no injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.