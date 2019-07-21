NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Over the weekend there have been three different fires in three different cities.
The latest in Northampton Sunday afternoon on North Street.
After that fire was contained Western Mass News spoke with Northampton Deputy Fire Chief Steven Vanasse about how the heat impacts their job.
"This time of the year it's incredibly stressful for everyone," Chief Vanasse explained.
The job of a firefighter and first responder is never easy, but when temperatures rise, so does their stress level.
Chief Vanasse said each season comes with its challenges, but the summer is the most taxing time of year, not only physically, but also on the equipment.
They gave Western Mass News an inside look at how the heat impacts their gear.
"An average firefighter carries about 40 pounds in gear and that's not with tools. So with tools and we're talking about 65 or 70 pounds of gear," Chief Vanasse said.
All that weight on top of the extreme heat.
"In the wintertime, our gear is great in extreme cold, but this time of year it's extremely stressful," Chief Vanasse explained.
Sunday afternoon Northampton Firefighters responded to a second-floor fire on North Street.
They were able to put out a two-alarm fire, with no injuries.
"In today's instance the fire wasn't as typically big as it would be for us like a 2 alarm but because of the extreme conditions we ramped it up just for some extra support and manpower," Chief Vanasse said.
With Amherst, Easthampton, and Holyoke Fire Departments assisting it gave crews the ability to take plenty of breaks, and drink plenty of water.
