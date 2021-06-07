AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Firefighters and some good samaritans in Agawam rescued several pets from a house fire Sunday afternoon.
According to the fire department, crews were called to Kensington Street for a report of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a basement fire and a neighbor removing two unconscious dogs through a window.
Firefighters worked through the extreme heat and were able to resuscitate the dogs, quickly extinguish the fire and rescue two guinea pigs.
No one was injured in the fire.
The cause remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.