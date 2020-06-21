HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials responded to a working fire at 570 Appleton Street to an 8-unit residential apartment block.
The Holyoke Fire Department was alerted to the incident at 8:12 p.m. on Sunday. Appleton St. was closed but has since reopened.
The fire was found to be located in the fourth-floor apartment where smoke could be seen coming the floor's windows.
Residents were evacuated without any reported injuries before officials arriving on the scene. The tenant of the fourth-floor apartment was not home at the time of the fire.
Officials confirmed to Western Mass News that property has a working smoke alarm but didn't have a sprinkler system.
The fire was successfully extinguished at 8:45 p.m. and residents were allowed back inside the apartment building at 9:30 p.m.
The Holyoke Department Fire Investigation Unit is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
