MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews were called to a fire at a two-story home on Brimfield Road in Monson late Saturday night.
It was the second fire in a matter of hours for the community.
[READ MORE:Multiple communities called to house fire on Lakeshore Drive in Monson]
Firefighters from multiple towns including Palmer, Wilbraham, and Brimfield were all called in to assist Monson with this fire on Brimfield Rd.
When Western Mass News arrived on scene we saw Monson police had a section of the road shut down, diverting traffic.
This was just after midnight with fire crews called to the scene a short time before that...around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.
Now we've not heard of any injuries being reported related to this second fire. Sunday morning the Monson Fire Department dispatcher told us they had not heard of any.
However, it was a busy day for Monson fire officials and surrounding communities with both fires occurring only about 12 hours apart.
No immediate word on what caused this second house fire to start.
Western Mass News will continue to reach out for more details and we will provide you with the latest information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.