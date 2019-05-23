AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we head into the unofficial start to the summer season this weekend, a group of firefighters in western Massachusetts have spent the week training for potential tragedy on the water.
It is critical training as the summer months approach for technical teams on local fire departments.
What are we talking about? Water rescues.
Western Mass News cameras were at the controlled environment of the lazy river at Six Flags New England, where they practiced it all, including shoreline rope exercises and how to secure a struggling swimmer, as well as approach strategies for dealing with obstacles in the water.
The end goal is very simple: to save a struggling swimmer.
"We responded to three different rescues last year," said Ludlow Fire Capt. William Dubuque.
Dubuque took part in this four-day training. He said no life jacket is the common theme to take from those rescues, one of which turned somber last year on the Chicopee River.
"In one incident, it was unfortunate. Two gentleman went in to save a group of kids that were drowning and they succumbed to their injuries. Those guys are heroes, they didn't have to go in," Dubuque explained.
Mark McCabe is a technical rescue coordinator for the Mass. Firefighting Academy. He also led this four day training.
These are his tips for someone who might become a swimmer in distress.
"If you're in a safe spot, stay there. Listen to what the rescuers tell you from the shoreline. If a line or rope is thrown to you and you're in a moving current, keep your arms up. Grab onto that rope and put it over your shoulder, don't tie it to yourself, don't attach it to yourself, don't wrap it over your hand or arm," McCabe added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.