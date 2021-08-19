SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two people were rescued this morning in Springfield after becoming stuck in their vehicle in high waters from all the rain.
Western Mass. saw heavy rains overnight and into the early morning hours Thursday from remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.
The Springfield Fire Department confirming they helped rescue these 2 individuals from their vehicle on Roosevelt Ave.
This was around 9 a.m. Thursday.
At this time drivers are being advised to seek alternate routes if such conditions are encountered.
Watch Western Mass News on ABC40 starting at Noon for all the latest details.
