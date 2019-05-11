SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --The driver involved in a one car crash in Springfield this morning on Carew Street has been transported to the hospital.
The Fire Department responded to the accident shortly before 6:00 a.m. Saturday. Both police and fire crews were on scene.
Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Bernard Calvi, confirmed with Western Mass News the accident happened at 1141 Carew Street.
He says a small sedan struck a telephone pole which severed it in two.
"...The wires were holding the pole upright," Leger explained.
The male driver was rescued by firefighters with the 'Jaws of Life.' He was transported to a local hospital.
At this time, the extent of his injuries are unknown.
Western Mass News will provide an update as soon as more details come into our newsroom. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 7AM on ABC40 for the latest.
