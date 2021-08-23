NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rescue crews were able to safely bring a person and a dog to shore after they were swept away in the current on the Mill River, Northampton fire officials confirm.
The rescue occurred Monday morning around 9:30 a.m.
The area of the river the crews were able to rescue the pair, was located behind Maines Field.
"Upon our arrival, the individual and dog were holding onto a tree that was across the river, unable to fight the current to the shore," the Northampton Fire Rescue team said.
Firefighters wearing water rescue suits, were able to go into the Mill River and using water rescue ropes, were able to safely rescue the person and the dog.
"Both the individual and dog were uninjured. Northampton Police Department and Massachusetts State Police were on scene assisting with the rescue," noted Northampton Fire Rescue in a post to their Facebook page Monday.
Firefighters now reminding the public that water levels are high in our streams and rivers right now here in western Mass.
The Northampton Fire Rescue team says, "As a reminder, water levels are still high our streams and rivers. We did not get the expected heavy rainfall from Hurricane Henri, but we have had an exceptionally wet summer. Please stay clear of any bodies of water at this point in time. More rainfall is still expected, which will exacerbate the issue. Again, please avoid the rivers and streams in our area!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.