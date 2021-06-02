SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A worker has been transported to the hospital after becoming trapped in a porch that collapsed in Springfield this afternoon.
According to the Springfield Fire Department they were called the scene on Belmont Ave. at about 1:30 p.m.
Captain Drew Piemonte tells Western Mass News the structural supports of the porch roof failed, trapping the worker.
The worker was rescued by firefighters and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Piemonte says there were 3 workers at the two-family home on Belmont Ave. at the time of the collapse. It was the second floor porch that gave way.
Piemonte confirms Code Enforcement responded to the scene to ensure proper licensing permits. Further details on that outcome weren't immediately available.
