SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Fire Department responded to a small kitchen fire on Better Way.
The fire was located in a kitchen in a mobile home in Springfield Friday afternoon.
The fire was extinguished quickly with no injuries reported.
There is over $5,000 in damage, but no residents were displaced due to the fire.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the fire was caused by unattended cooking.
