SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Cabinet Street Monday evening.
A Saturn sedan drove head-on into a tree, but it is still unknown at this time how this crash occurred.
The driver of the vehicle was extricated and transported to Baystate Medical Center with unknown injuries.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
