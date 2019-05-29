Around 4 o'clock Wednesday morning, Springfield fire department responded to 436 Dwight street.
Upon arrival firefighters found a 1999 Toyota Camry on fire.
There was another vehicle located in front of the Camry that was damaged from heat exposer.
The Springfield fire department tells Western Mass News, the arson and bomb squad is investigating the incident.
