MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A structure fire occurred on King Avenue in Monson on Sunday morning.
Monson Police Department confirmed the fire was extinguished in the attic of the house shortly before 11 a.m. in the attic of the house.
There is no cause for the fire, but it is currently under investigation.
There are no reported injuries and there is no estimated cost in damage at this time.
Western Mass News crew is currently on scene.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
