TURNERS FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to Millers Falls Road after reports of a working structure fire on Saturday evening.
Engine one was the first to respond to the scene and discovered heavy smoke coming from the garage.
Turners Falls Fire Department requested mutual aid from Montague, Greenfield, Bernardston, and Orange Fire Departments.
4 people lived in the house, but it is unknown at this time whether they will be displaced.
There are no reported injuries due to the fire.
The fire was put out quickly, but there is no estimated amount on exactly how much damage was caused.
Turners Falls Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
