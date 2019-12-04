HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters arrived on scene to a house fire on Brown Avenue in Holyoke at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.
They were able to use 3 firetruck to dump water onto the house fire, which was extinguished quickly.
Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Fire Department confirmed with Western Mass News that the fire broke through the roof of the house with heavy smoke visible miles away from the scene.
Officials report there was one person inside the house when it caught on fire, but was able to escape before calling 9-1-1.
The fire started on the 2nd floor before spreading to the attic's backside.
There was one firefighter injured with non-life threatening injuries.
There is an ongoing investigation as to what caused the fire.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
