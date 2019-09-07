SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to a small fire at a community kitchen at the Friends of the Homeless on Worthington Street in Springfield.
Officials responded to the scene on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. where they were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
No injuries were reported from the fire, which resulted in less than $1,000 in damage.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the fire was caused by unattended cooking.
