SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to an oil spill that occurred within a basement of a house on Main Street in Indian Orchard on Saturday afternoon.
Officials found 10 or more gallons of heated oil on the floor of the basement.
An investigation determined that an oil company delivered oil to the wrong address, which still had an old fill pipe.
Springfield Fire Department and the Springfield Director of Emergency Preparedness were one scene, but have now left.
Western Mass Environmental is handling the issue and is currently cleaning up the scene.
