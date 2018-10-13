SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield firefighters were called to a porch fire this morning on Wilber Street.
Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, Dennis Leger, tells Western Mass News the porch fire occurred at 81 Wilber St.
This was just before 7 a.m. Saturday.
Luckily, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames and no injuries were reported.
However, the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad continues to investigate. We're told about $5,000 in damages occurred.
