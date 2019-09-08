SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to a trash can fire on Surrey Road in Springfield.
The bin that was set ablaze even extended to the outside rear of a Springfield house on Sunday afternoon.
Springfield Fire Department arrived on scene and were able extinguished the fire quickly.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad told Western Mass News the cause of the fire was due to careless disposal of smoking materials.
