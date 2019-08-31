SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters have responded to a vehicle fire on Groveland St in Springfield.
Officials arrived on scene late Sunday evening.
No one has been injured due to the fire.
There is no word on the cause or if any roads are closed due to the fire.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
