SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters respond to a vehicle fire on I-91 northbound right before the 291 interchanges near Springfield.
Springfield Fire Department responded to one vehicle on fire on Sunday evening.
The fire has been put out, but there is still one lane closed on I-91.
There are no reports at this time on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
