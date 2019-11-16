SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters responded to a vehicle on fire in the area of Page Blvd.
The vehicle was a 2001 BMW 325i that appeared to be smoking before going up in flames early Saturday morning.
The driver was able to notice the smoke and exit the vehicle before the fire started.
The fire was extinguished quickly with no injuries reported.
Captain Brian Tetreault confirmed that the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad was able to determine the fire was caused by electrical issues.
