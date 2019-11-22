SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters are on scene for a working fire on Yale Street in Springfield.
The fire was reported late Friday night.
There is no word at this time if anyone is injured or if they have determined the cause of the fire.
Western Mass News crew on currently on the scene.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
