AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire at a farm on West Street.
Firefighters were alerted to the two-alarm fire in Amherst at 5:45 a.m. on Sunday and were able to extinguish the flames at 7 a.m.
Amherst Fire Chief Nelson confirmed that three horses died due to the flames and one resident was taken to the nearest hospital for smoke-related issues.
Ambulance arrived on scene from Belchertown and County Ambulance.
There is no estimated damage cost at this time, but Chief Nelson told Western Mass News that the farm has completely burned down.
Chief Nelson said that residents were alerted to the fire due to smoke detectors located in the barn.
The State Fire Marshal just arrived on scene to investigate.
Amherst Assistant Fire Chief confirmed they received mutual aid from Pelham, Northampton, and Hadley.
A bystander told to Western Mass News that he saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the barn at 6:15 this morning.
Firefighters continue to put out hot spots that are located in the barn and the attached resident's home.
Heavy machinery is being used to knock down the building due to it being unsafe.
The cause for the fire is still under investigation.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
